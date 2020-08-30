× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MIDDLEBURG, Florida — Henry Hoy Mons Eide died in Middleburg, Florida on Aug. 9, 2020. He succumbed to a massive infection brought on by cellulitis.

Henry was born in Portland, Oregon on Feb. 2, 1943. He grew up in Missoula where he lived with his parents Ingvard and Edith (Harter); and later, his younger brother, Bruce. Henry graduated from Missoula County High School in 1961. He went on to attend Amherst College where he earned a Bachelor of Arts with a degree in Classics.

He loved all animals, had a great sense of humor and was a wonderful confidant. Henry will be a great loss to all of his friends.

Henry is survived by his brother Bruce Eide who resides in Phoenix, Arizona.

Henry was a veteran and interment will be at the Veterans National Cemetery in Jacksonville, Florida.