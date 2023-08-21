Henry James (Jim) Cusker
Henry James (Jim) Cusker passed away peacefully on February 3rd at his home, lovingly surrounded by family and his Corgis (Emma and Watson). Jim was a loving husband, an incredible father and Papa, a steadfast friend, a farmer-rancher, nationally awarded and recognized science teacher, and a passionate land and agricultural conservationist.
Jim was born on the family ranch in Wolf Point on May 17, 1932 to Henry Jay and Mary Louise Cusker. After his brother Bruce was born his father loaded the family, horses, wagon and a dog named Gus onto a train and they headed West to Missoula where the family ranch was established in 1938.
Jim began his lifetime of education in the little two-room school house of Hellgate on Mullan Road. He excelled at every scholastic endeavor; he was advanced early twice in grade school and was the class valedictorian of Missoula County High School. He played football for the Spartans, and although undersized, he used his quickness and tenacity to blast opponents off the line as an offensive guard. He followed high school graduation as a member of Sigma Nu and ROTC, at Montana State University (recognized now as the University of Montana – Go Griz!) where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Zoology and a teaching certification. During this time, he met and married Joan Elaine Mehus and soon after they deployed to Fort Benning, Georgia where he served as an infantry officer in the United States Army. While at Fort Benning his oldest son was born, Jay Alvin. After his active-duty service Jim and the young family moved to Bozeman to complete his Master's Degree, teach at Gallatin County High School, and welcome his second son, Jon Bruce. His next teaching job was in Havre where his third son, Joel Douglas was born. Jim yearned to return to Missoula and the family ranch, and as fate intervened, he obtained a teaching job at Missoula County High School and then at Sentinel High School where he perfected his passion for teaching over a span of 38 years. While in Missoula, Jim and Joan welcomed their two daughters, Jami Beth and Juli Ann, completing the family. After the children were raised, and grand-children were being born, Joan passed away at home from complications of diabetes. Later in life Jim once again found the beauty of a loving relationship with Earlene Kay and the couple enjoyed thirty-two years together before his passing.
Upon retiring from teaching Jim devoted his life to farming and his “pet” cows, tending his English Garden, international travel, and loving on his Welsh Corgis. Jim was a perpetual student of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (UofM), a Grizzly football fanatic, and he mentored graduate level teachers from the University of Montana. He was a passionate advocate for the protection of agricultural land, placing the ranch he grew up on in a conservation easement, while serving on the Five Valleys Land Trust, the Missoula County Open Space Committee, and the Community Food and Agriculture Coalition. His devotion to family never wavered as he helped raise his grand-children and he was always a constant presence in the life of family, his students, and friends.
The immediate family Jim leaves on this earth include his wife Earlene Kay and her son Brad (Jeanine); his brother Bruce (Bobbi); three sons Jay (Jan), Jon (Patti), Joel (Brenda); two daughters Jami (Brad) and Juli (Mike); nine grand-children, and eleven great grand-children.
The family is holding a Celebration of Life Ceremony on September 16, 2023 from 1:00-3:00 PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 830 South Avenue West in Missoula. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Missoula Community Food and Agriculture Coalition, Garden City Harvest, or any charity of your choice.