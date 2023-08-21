Jim began his lifetime of education in the little two-room school house of Hellgate on Mullan Road. He excelled at every scholastic endeavor; he was advanced early twice in grade school and was the class valedictorian of Missoula County High School. He played football for the Spartans, and although undersized, he used his quickness and tenacity to blast opponents off the line as an offensive guard. He followed high school graduation as a member of Sigma Nu and ROTC, at Montana State University (recognized now as the University of Montana – Go Griz!) where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Zoology and a teaching certification. During this time, he met and married Joan Elaine Mehus and soon after they deployed to Fort Benning, Georgia where he served as an infantry officer in the United States Army. While at Fort Benning his oldest son was born, Jay Alvin. After his active-duty service Jim and the young family moved to Bozeman to complete his Master's Degree, teach at Gallatin County High School, and welcome his second son, Jon Bruce. His next teaching job was in Havre where his third son, Joel Douglas was born. Jim yearned to return to Missoula and the family ranch, and as fate intervened, he obtained a teaching job at Missoula County High School and then at Sentinel High School where he perfected his passion for teaching over a span of 38 years. While in Missoula, Jim and Joan welcomed their two daughters, Jami Beth and Juli Ann, completing the family. After the children were raised, and grand-children were being born, Joan passed away at home from complications of diabetes. Later in life Jim once again found the beauty of a loving relationship with Earlene Kay and the couple enjoyed thirty-two years together before his passing.