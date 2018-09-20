LEWISTOWN — Henry Joseph "Joe" Hukill, 70, passed away Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Lewistown, of natural causes. He was born in Deer Lodge on Oct. 14, 1947, to Henry John and Kathryn (Dye) Hukill. Joe grew up in Deer Lodge and graduated from Powell County High School in 1968. He enlisted with the United States Air Force, serving his country as the officer in charge of helicopter maintenance and turn-around and jet loading and turn-around in Vietnam and Thailand. Upon returning from Vietnam, the Air Force deployed him to Alaska for his final tour. Joe earned an honorable discharge and worked for Bell Helicopter when he returned from the service. Throughout Joe focused his interests and skill sets in mechanical engineering, obtaining certifications in both automotive and diesel tractor operation and maintenance in Colorado.
Joe’s heart was forever at home in Montana and he was happy to return to Missoula. He is remembered by his friends and family for the loving care he provided for his parents, for his generous spirit and for his compassion and eagerness to help others. Joe stayed in constant contact with friends and family, primarily to ensure that everyone was in good health. To some extent, Joe was the conduit between our geographically disparate family and our Montana friends. Joe was a gentle man and he was a man who would give the shirt off his back without hesitation. He brought his gifts of love and laughter to all who knew him. His sense of humor always earned him points. He liked to joke with friends, and he delighted in devising tricks that brought smiles all around, as well as entertainment for his young nephews.
Joe is survived by his brother, John Dye Hukill of Lothian, Maryland; his sister, Carol Rives of Salem, Oregon; several nieces and nephews who are scattered across the country.
Joe will be buried on Thursday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m., in Hillcrest Cemetery in Deer Lodge, with Mount Powell and all its splendor in the foreground. A memorial service for friends and family will be scheduled in June 2019. The Cloyd Funeral Home of Lewistown is assisting the family.
Friends who wish to honor Joe’s memory, the family would suggest a donation to your Humane Society, being ever mindful of Joe’s well-loved and pampered kitties and they may be left at the Cloyd Funeral Home, PO Box 595, Lewistown, MT 59457. Condolences for the family may be posted online at cloydfuneralhome.com.