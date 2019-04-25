SUPERIOR — Carroll Newton, 79, a man of 1,001 tales, a trucker who trained and showed his beloved horses, who loved to hunt, passed away peacefully at his home April 16, 2019, in Superior.
Carroll was born to Herbert (Buck) Newton and Freddie Rose Newton in Carlsbad, New Mexico, July 7, 1939. In New Mexico he joined his parents and brothers in clearing unimproved land of mesquite and sagebrush to establish a family-operated dairy farm, also growing cotton, grain, a peach orchard and a pecan grove. He and his brothers helped their mother raise a 10 acre truck garden, raising vegetables and melons which they sold at grocery stores, cafes, and to private customers. His love of quarter horses began during his early childhood as the three-time world racing champion Shue Fly belonged to a neighbor. The boys helped the owner clean stalls and in turn they were allowed to help groom her.
In 1952 the family moved to Bayfield, Colorado. They continued operating the dairy, where the boys helped hay and irrigate. Carroll’s first outside of the home job was irrigating for neighbor Fred McIntyre. His wage was a little pinto he named Paint Beauty. The vacations taken by the boys were fishing pack trips on the upper Pine River and hunting camps on Devil and Horse Mountains. On Carroll’s first year camping, using his brand new 30-06 he killed a trophy buck. He mounted the antlers and moved them.
During Carroll’s Colorado years, he rode bareback horses in local rodeos, trained and broke horses for others. He worked as a switcher for a local gas company, welded and began his 50-plus year career as truck driver.
Carroll moved his family to Alaska in the late 1960s. During the construction of the pipeline, he pulled trailers from Anchorage to Valdez and set them up. He drove gasoline tankers with a pup all over Alaska, and was one of the original “ice truckers.” In the 1980s he moved to Missoula, where he drove gasoline trucks, sometimes from Spokane, Washington, to Kalispell. He moved to Broadus and started a wide load escort business that he operated during the beginning of the North Dakota boom. He moved to Superior.
Carroll was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Herbert Jr. (Bud), Brad, and Bill. He is survived his wife Kim, who he married July 7, 2001, also his daughter, Jody Lynn Summers, Alaska; sons: Jonathon of California; Justin, USAF pilot of Great Falls, a stepson Cody Krussow of Superior. Also surviving are sisters Zelta Isgar of Bayfield, Bettye Powell of Aragon, New Mexico; brother Pat Newton of Pine Colorado; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and his Jack Russell Snowy who was his constant companion.
Carroll’s request of no services will be honored.