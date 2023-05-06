Herbert Ray Waylett

Herbert Ray Waylett of Missoula Montana passed away peacefully on Friday, April 21, 2023 at the age of 85. Ray was born in Camas Prairie (near Hot Springs) Montana to Fred and Ella Waylett on October 27, 1937.

Ray was only four and a half years old when the family moved back to the “Beautiful Bitterroot Valley”. He attended school in Hamilton and graduated from High School in 1955. After graduation, he attended Montana State University to study Engineering. At this time a life-long friendship was formed with Larry Fickler of Drummond. Because he skipped too many classes, he never finished college left to work at the lumber mills located in the Bitterroot Valley.

About that time, Ray had a desire for new adventures and to possibly change the world and considered joining the United States Army. Along with his high school buddy, they signed up together. (They later trained together but served in different divisions.) The Army Recruiter was excited about a new kind of Army Activity called “Special Forces” under President Eisenhower. In 1962, President Kennedy would rename the Special Forces the “Green Berets”, “a symbol of excellence, a badge of courage, a mark of distinction in the fight for freedom”. In case of a war, these men were trained to go in first, infiltrating behind enemy lines, killing as many as possible and leaving no survivors. They were also there to disrupt enemy camps, bridges, roads and communication. Training local armies was another part of their appointment.

After spending a night at the “Finlen Hotel” in Butte, he left for Carson, Colorado for basic training. From there he went to Advanced Infantry Training in Fort Ord, California and then to Fort Benning, Georgia also known as “jump school”. After Fort Benning, the team of nine went to Okinawa, Taiwan.

During the time he spent in the South Pacific, many residents in the rice fields and jungle had never seen a “round eye” person before. They would squat down and watch the recruits for hours as they worked. When in a foreign country, it's a good idea to learn the language. The Army's method was a six week submersion program, with two ladies teaching him and his comrades the language. Being bright and eager to learn, this part of the training was fairly easy for Ray.

He earned many new techniques in the Army including martial arts, sharp shooting, demolition, camouflage and repelling off cliffs. He became adept at survival skills, including living off the land, and moving at night. He and his comrades would learn to be “sneaky” when they would jump from an airplane. His platoon would transport from ship or submarine in a rubber raft, always being alert to danger and being careful not to make any noise. To disembark, the teams sat on the deck in a raft while the sub simply dove under water. To be picked up, the team would paddle out from the land, treading water while the sub surfaced with the men and rafts now sitting on the deck. Ray found the submarines to be tight quarters, but comfortable. Ray enjoyed his involvement with submarines the most. One of the few stories that he was willing to share was about a submarine, a rubber raft and a violent hurricane, or tropical cyclone as they are called in the Pacific. The team of nine were ordered to leave the sub at night by raft. In groups of three they would paddle to a nearby island. Rays' team was the first to attempt departure. The waves were so high spilled over the top of the sub. The first two attempts ended up with all three men and their raft being swept into the ocean. After recovering them for the second time, the sub's captain, who has the final authority over the men, called off the exercise.

Ray served in the Army from 1958 until 1961. Fortunately this was a relatively “peaceful time” in the South Pacific. However, the jungle terrain and waterways still held many dangers. With no anti-venom available, a snakebite would most likely be fatal. Like most soldiers, their food was mostly WWII K-rations. He and his platoon would look forward to leaving the island in a sub to finally eat some decent food, perhaps even a steak.

Later, In 1961, due to a Berlin, Germany Crisis, he was called to report for service with an Engineering National Guard Group from Idaho and spent a year at Fort Lewis, Washington. That culminated with the building of the Berlin Wall.

Ray enjoyed his time and training in the army, and especially the men he served with. However, after two years in the jungle he and two of the other men decided to come home. The other six signed up for another three years and were secretly sent to Laos to train the Vietnamese in warfare. They never made it home and their names are now on the Vietnam Wall in Washington DC.

After the Army, Ray returned home to Hamilton and the lumber mills where he completed a course on learning how to drive heavy equipment. He was hired by the Corp of Engineering in the Libby / Eureka area as a “dam guy to help build the Libby Dam. Some of the roads he helped to build are still being used.

In the summer of 1967, the forests experienced unprecedented drought and grizzly bear activity and men were called out of the forest. Ray was assigned to work on the Eureka Elementary School. There, Ray met his future wife, Patricia Emily Nottingham, with the help of a fellow teacher, Arvid Miller. They were married for fifty five years. Tricia continued to teach in the Missoula School District and Las Vegas for forty two years.

After marriage at the age of 30, Ray's life has taken many twists and turns. He has both kept and picked up many special friends over the years. Until the last couple of months after surviving a stroke in November, he appeared to be much younger than he was.

During the 1970s, Ray graduated after three years at the University of Montana, he also studied for a master's degree in Environmental Studies. He taught for a total of four years in Hamilton and Lolo as a middle school social studies and math teacher. He always said he was as “crazy” as his students.

In the summer, Ray worked as a fire fighter for five years with the Lolo Hot Shots and for three years on a Helitack crew. Those were the days when the Forest Service fought fires 24 hours a day regardless of the terrain. The fire crew was successful because they didn't have to wait to fight the blaze until the “overhead” watched and studied the flames. They would work tirelessly especially at night when there was a chance that the fire would die down some.

At this point in his life, his lifelong friend Jim Wood convinced him to apply for the State of Montana Division of Weights and Measures in Western Montana, where he worked for 35 years. His job entailed checking scales and other machines to protect both the seller and the buyer.

Ray was a man for all seasons. In the fall was hunting, winter was Lady Griz, and spring and summer was rose growing season. At one time, he had more than 400 rose bushes in his yard. He enjoyed exhibiting his roses at rose shows and won Queen of Show many times as well as many other awards over the years. He was always generous to give his roses to friends and family and even people he didn't know and enjoyed seeing the smiles on their faces. He was very enthusiastic about roses and always available and willing to discuss all facets of growing and exhibiting roses with anyone who asked. He was a longtime member of the American Rose Society and the Missoula Rose Society. He served as president of the Missoula Rose Society for many years. He was also an ARS accredited Horticulture Judge and Consulting Rosarian.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Ella, Uncle Harry and Aunt Nellie of Libby and their sons, Dan, Don and Pete, and his sister Joan and Jim Elmose of Three Forks. He is survived by his wife, Tricia, his loving sister Bernadine and Don Brandbo Sund and their daughter, Marcie and Pat Thomas of Dillon, his sister Joan's son Mike and Cathy and their daughter, Louann Brown of Three Forks. Because both of Ray's parents landed in Ronan, Montana as young children in 1910 with the opening of the Flathead Reservation, Ray has more than a couple dozen first cousins living in the Flathead area. Ray has always been very proud of his loving family. A special thanks to Dr Jennifer K Gibson-Snyder, who went above and beyond to help Ray. Also, thank you to the employees of St Patrick's Hospital, Providence, Riverside Health Care and Peak Performance . In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Missoula Rose Society, PO Box 3012, Missoula MT 59806. A Celebration of Life will be held July 9, 2023 at the First Christian Church, 2701 South Russell, Missoula.

We Miss You Ray,

For us to see or smell a rose

brings thoughts of you.

Fortunately you left a part of yourself

when you left this Earth

and departed for Heaven.

There is still a place for you,

in our hearts with many loving

memories for us to enjoy!

We will always love and remember you, Ray