MISSOULA - Herschel Frederick Ford was born on January 18, 1924, in Matthews, Indiana, the third of six children of Lacy and Floyd Ford. Hersch graduated from Purdue University in 1947 with a B.S. in Agriculture, and was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. He worked at the Purdue Creamery, and later as a Realtor in Lafayette, Indiana. Hersch was married to Vera Oilar, from Brookston, Indiana, in 1951 until her passing in 1999.

Hersch served his country during WWII in the Army Air Forces, again in Korea, and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Air Force Reserve.

Hersch lived on 9th Street in Lafayette, Indiana, for over 50 years, and was an active member of the Optimist Club. In retirement he traveled by RV, enjoying winters near his family in Texas and made many new friends there. For the past decade, he lived at The Springs in Missoula to be closer to his daughter and family.

He is survived by Rebecca and Mark Colip, his daughter and son-in-law, and by his two grandchildren, Matthew and Megan, and by Matt’s wife, Brittany.

He died peacefully in Missoula, Montana, at the age of 97 on Jan. 28, 2021. Hersch is laid to rest next to his wife, Vera, at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brookston, Indiana.