HAMILTON — Hilda (Blondie) Mitchell died June 8, 2019, at Discovery Care Center in Hamilton. She was born Feb. 2, 1924, in Ashley, North Dakota, as the youngest child to Chris and Lydia Hinke. Her parents and siblings have died. Her daughter Charlotte Jean Myles Peterson died Feb. 13, 2012. Her daughter Sandra Opp lives in Philipsburg. She is survived also by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
When she was young her family moved to Missoula, where she attended grade school. She met Ernie Hunt while roller-skating. After they were married Ernie worked at the Bonner Sawmill. While Ernie was in the military, Blondie cleaned rooms at the University of Montana. When the girls were ready for school the family moved to Hall. Ernie and Blondie worked in the woods producing logs and later built their own house and a sawmill. Blondie supplemented the family income by raising a garden, chickens and pigs, and sewing and tailoring clothing. She cooked wonderful meals. People gathered at their home for meals and square dancing in their basement. She made a home for numerous pets, sewed Victorian and Barbie doll clothes, made food gift baskets, she especially enjoyed cooking barbecued chicken on campfires. Her picnic lunches were delicious.
She and Ernie encouraged their children to be community-minded. They joined or sponsored many community clubs, events and organizations.
After "Ernie" and "Blondie" divorced in 1962, Blondie attended cosmetology school in Missoula. She was employed there and in other states. She especially enjoyed working at a hair salon in Hollywood, California.
She married again, to Orville Stanhope, but they were divorced soon after. She married Irwin Mitchell traveling where his employment took him to different states. In Las Vegas Blondie was a professional housekeeper. Later they purchased a farm at Moiese and Blondie lived there until shortly after Irwin died.
Next she purchased a house in Florence where she cared for feral and house cats, raised special African Violet plants, crocheted and became known for her "special" garage sales and special cooking skills. She loved reading until her eyesight got worse. She told interesting and fun stories about her life adventures.