MISSOULA — Hon. Ted O. Lympus, Dec. 26, 1942 – Dec. 3, 2020

In God’s mercy, the Honorable Ted O. Lympus died peacefully at his home in Missoula, on Dec. 3, 2020, surrounded by all of his loving family. He was born in Missoula on Dec. 26, 1942, to the late Gladys Steven Lympus and Oskar O. Lympus. His younger brother, Terry (Maureen) O. Lympus, preceded him in death in 2001.

After graduating from the University of Montana in 1966, Ted served six years in the U.S. Army Reserves. He graduated from the UM Law School in 1972. Ted served over 13 years as Flathead County Attorney and 23 years on the bench as an Eleventh Judicial District Court Judge in Kalispell.

Ted is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patsy Skelton Lympus, Missoula; daughter Renn (J.C.) Lympus Weida, Missoula; son Steven (Laura) Lympus, Spokane; and eight grandchildren (Ezra, Isabella, Maggie, Joseph, Alexis, Theoden, Ashton and Gauge), each of whom he is fiercely proud. He loved all his beloved dogs, Griz football games, his “Dirtbags” Men’s Bible Study, hiking in Glacier Park, boating on Flathead Lake, and hunting near the family homestead east of the mountains.