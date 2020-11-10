Hope Cox Stockstad

Hope and Stocky were deeply committed to land and wildlife conservation causes. It is largely through their efforts that public access to land adjacent to the Ninepipe Wildlife Refuge was expanded, and the Owl Research Institute Field Station was established.

Hope was loved and admired for her lively personality, sense of humor and boundless generosity. She enjoyed entertaining and hosting gatherings in her home, always making guests feel welcome. Over the years, she collected hundreds of pieces for a miniature Christmas Village that she loved to show friends, and took with her when she moved to Grizzly Peak to share with the residents, staff and guests. Hope and her village were featured in a December 2013, Missoulian newspaper article. She donated the village to Grizzly Peak for future residents to enjoy.

Hope and Stocky loved dogs, raising a series of black Labradors that were lucky enough to be a part of their household. Several years ago, a scraggly black kitten showed up on Hope’s step at the Charlo house.

He became her faithful companion, relocating with her to Grizzly Peak, and then to Bee Hive Homes. Mr. Purr was asleep at the end of her bed when she left us.