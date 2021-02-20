Horst S. Jarka passed away in Missoula on February 9 at the age of 95. For three decades he taught German language and literature at the University of Montana. Innovative as a teacher, he has former students spread throughout the community and across the country, and was known for his engagement and wit in the classroom. He was also an accomplished researcher in the field of German literature. In addition to his academic career, he was deeply involved with his family and spent many many happy days with them in the outdoors of Montana. He had a strong instinct to connect with people and was known for his humor and witty, surprising comments. People appreciated his spirit up until his last days at the Village Senior Residence.

Horst Jarka was born in Austria just outside of Vienna in 1925. He first came to the United States as a Fulbright Scholar in 1951, studying American literature at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. He was a member of the first group of students from Austria to receive the Fulbright Scholarship. At the University of Minnesota, he met Lois Huntoon, who was also studying literature, and they were married in Austria after he returned to Vienna the following year. He continued his studies there and received his PhD in English literature from the University of Vienna. After teaching English at a secondary school in Vienna for a number of years, he accepted a position at the University of Montana in 1959, teaching German language and literature, at a time when there was an effort in America to boost language teaching after the scare of Soviet advance in space exploration and international influence. He quickly established himself as an important member of the UM faculty and took advantage of the opportunity to develop as a teacher and to further his scholarly research. He came to love Montana but continued strong ties to Austria, both personal and academic.