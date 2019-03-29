CORVALLIS — Howard James Bay was born at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, Montana, on September 5, 1941, to Russell and Ruth (Hull) Bay. He passed peacefully in his sleep on March 15, 2019, with family at his left and right sides. Howard graduated with the 1959 class of 19 students at Corvallis High School. While in school he was active in basketball, football, track, tennis, “C” Club and FFA.
Howard married Janet E. Marsh in the summer of 1960. They were married for nearly six decades. (Howard’s Graveside Memorial Service will take place near to if not on June 23, the date that would have marked their 59th anniversary). The couple moved to Billings and then on to the Seattle, Washington area. Howard took a job at Kaiser Gypsum. Even though the company changed hands numerous times, he remained. As a result of countless double shifts and weekends over the years, Howard accumulated 34 years of service credits inside of 31 years and at the age of 51 was offered (and accepted) a/the Teamster Golden 85 Retirement Plan.
Howard was an avid golfer and of the very few that could boast having carded a Hole-in-One! Stories of his golf outings with close friends Jon, Bob and King were that of legend. He introduced the game to both sons (Craig and Kevin) and there again made memories that are cherished to this day. His favorite golf partner however was his wife, Janet. They traveled to countless locations and played many, many (many!) rounds of golf together. Howard’s other interests included bowling, hunting, photography, oil-painting and gardening, but his pride, his love, and his joy were his grandchildren (Sarah, Jason and Emma).
All of us who had the privilege to be connected to him by way of blood, marriage, friendship or happenstance, share a common view — Howard was dedicated to family! He was loving, caring, driven and determined. May he Rest in Eternal Peace.
Howard is survived by his son Craig (Tonya); his grandchildren, Sarah, Jason and Emma; his brother, Calvin (Sandi); his sister, Carol (Glenn); sisters-in-law, Carol Jo and Marilyn; numerous nieces and nephews, and his devoted caretaker/adopted family member and friend, Rasha. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet; parents, Russell and Ruth; his children, Jana Jo and Kevin; and his father and mother in-law, Howard and Helen. In lieu of flowers, you’d do Howard proud if you’d roll up your sleeves this spring and plant a flower, a tree and/or a vegetable garden.
