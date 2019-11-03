POLSON — Howard Wallace Andersen, age 91, passed away at St. Joseph Hospital in Polson on Oct. 29, 2019.
Howard was born on Oct. 29, 1928, in Grenora, North Dakota, to John and Rose Andersen. The family lived in Dagmar where Howard attended Hiawatha School before moving to Bigfork and then to Swan Lake. Eventually they moved to Polson where he worked as a farm hand for Betty and Al Seifert. It was on the farm where he met Joan Seifert and ended up selling his only saddle to buy a ring in order to propose and marry Joan. Howard and Joan had three children, Audrey, Mark, and Chris.
Howard worked hard all of his life starting as a farm hand in Polson followed by a mechanic at Tower and Robinsons, a logger for Claridge Logging, concrete worker for Polson Readi-Mix Concrete before starting his own business as a backhoe operator for Andersen’s Excavating. As a kid he loved animals, especially horses, and did a lot of hunting and recreational activities with his family. He was a member of the Sons of Norway, Masons, and the First Christian Church.
Howard is survived by daughter Audrey Andersen of Sedro Wooley, Washington; son, Mark Andersen of Polson; daughter, Chris Bailey and grandsons Andy and Greg Bailey of Polson, along with numerous nieces and nephews, his companion dog Rocky, and many young children that adopted him as Grandpa Howard. Howard was preceded in death by his wife Joan, his parents and brothers and sisters; Homer Andersen, June Rose, Leonora Stephens, and son-in-law Vern Bailey.
Howard spent much of his retirement helping others, playing cards and caring for his animals. His many kindnesses, especially to kids and animals, were felt by so many and he will be truly missed.
Services for Howard will be held at The Lake Funeral Home on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. with a graveside following immediately after at Lakeview Cemetery. A reception will be held at the Polson Senior Citizens Center following the graveside. Donations can be made in Howard’s name to the Mission Valley Animal Shelter.
Messages of condolences can be shared with the family at lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.