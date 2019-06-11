BILLINGS — Hubert E. “Honk” Meyer, 91, formerly of Missoula, passed June 5, 2019, of natural causes surrounded by family in Billings.
Honk was born May 28, 1928, in Gridley, California, to Hubert & Erma (Wackerman) Meyer, and was the middle child of three. Honk served as an Airman First Class in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1954. Upon discharge from the service, he returned to California State University in Chico. It was from here that he graduated and met the love of his life, Carryl Murray. They were married in 1956 and together had two sons.
Following college, Honk spent a brief time teaching and working for Aerojet before starting his career with the U.S. Forest Service. It was the USFS that brought him to Montana in the 1960s, where he and Carryl, along with their boys, settled in Missoula. He retired from the USFS in the early 1990’s.
Honk was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying big game and bird hunting, as well as fishing throughout Montana. During the colder months, he enjoyed woodworking in his shop.
Honk and Carryl shared a deep passion for gardening. Together they were members of the Missoula Iris Society, the American Iris Society, and the American Dahlia Society. Honk would often be found tending to the Missoula Iris Society Gardens at Fort Missoula and traveling the country with Carryl as a judge for national Iris and Dahlia competitions. They also spent their time tending their flower, fruit, and vegetable gardens at their home.
Honk was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Erma; his wife, Carryl; and his sister Barbara. He is survived by his sister Erma, of Sacramento, California; his son Gene (Stacy, her daughters Dayton, Alexis, and Gabrielle), granddaughter Courtney (Michael), and great-grandchildren Jade and Skyler, of Billings; and son David (Deborah), and granddaughter Grace of Thousand Oaks, California.
It was Honk’s wishes to be laid to rest in Gridley, California with his parents and Carryl. The family will not be planning a public memorial service as they will be traveling to California for a private burial in the future. Condolences can be shared with the family via email to Courtney at rememberinghonk@gmail.com.