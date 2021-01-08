Hugh C. Davidson

During his 30+ years with the Broncos, he spent most of the year on the road while Jane kept the home fires burning. From scouting the Northwest region, to becoming the Bronco’s head scout and flying across the country evaluating the top 100 prospects, Hugh did his part to build a successful Broncos team, culminating in six Super Bowl appearances—two of them wins. His most memorable recruit was the standout quarterback from Stanford, John Elway, whose father Jack had joined the Grizzlies coaching staff at the time Hugh was leaving Montana in 1966.

Although Hugh traveled often, he was fully invested in his family. Every moment home found him spending time with Jane and his girls, who were accomplished athletes like their dad. He joined the local golf club and introduced the love of the game to Niki and Jill. They recall how he would drop them off at the course in the morning and pick them up in the late afternoon, always giving them pointers to develop their games. Both girls excelled in high school golf, and when Jill’s team won state twice, he couldn’t have been more proud. Hugh coached Toni as she ran track, often driving hundreds of miles to take her to meets for extra experience. And when she took his advice to run a longer distance, she won first place at the state meet her senior year in high school. All three girls played basketball and Hugh and Jane were their biggest fans, traveling across the state to cheer them on. After the girls married and the grandkids came, they attended every game, match, meet, concert, play, graduation, and wedding that they could to show their love and support.