Hugh C. Davidson

During their four years in Boulder, Hugh and Jane celebrated the Buffaloes' unprecedented Orange Bowl win and the birth of their oldest daughter, Niki, in 1957. The next year Hugh was offered an assistant coaching job at what was then known as Montana State University (now U of M). He would spend the next six years as the defensive backfield coach, receiving recognition as Defensive Secondary Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association in 1961. During this time his daughters Toni and Jill were born. In 1963 Hugh was elevated to head coach, but after a few lackluster seasons, left coaching and moved his family back to Colorado in 1966.

Hugh went into restaurant management for a time, then tried his hand at insurance. But it wasn’t long before an old coaching friend asked him to join his defensive staff at Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho. In 1972 a former teammate from Colorado University, who was the new director of player personnel for the Denver Broncos, offered him a position as a professional scout. It was a dream job that turned into a lifelong career. And because he could live anywhere near an airport, he made one final move —back to Montana where he and Jane had many close friends, settling his family in Hamilton.