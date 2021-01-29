Hugh Willis Frame

At an early age Hugh began hunting to put meat on the table and enjoyed hunting & fishing the rest of his life. He attended High School in Lovell, Wyoming, participating in basketball, track and football, as kicker earning the nickname “Golden Toe.” He went to Utah State University and Northwest Junior College on basketball scholarships and by working as a a farmhand and a roughneck in oil fields. For the rest of his life he enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play organized sports and was an avid Griz fan for over 50 years.

In 1956 Hugh went to work for the US Bureau of Public Roads engineering, surveying and administering highway construction contracts, which took him all over the Northwest. Hugh met and married Sylvia Spang in 1959, and always said his marriage to her was the greatest joy of his life. Sylvia and Hugh started their family and traveled for Hugh’s job with the BPR until settling permanently in Missoula in 1967. That’s when Hugh was recruited to the private sector to manage Associated Asphalt. His success there led him to form his own construction company, American Asphalt, in 1972. He built the company into a great success and was known throughout Montana as an innovator in the industry until his retirement in 1992. Hugh served 9 years on the board of directors of Montana Associated General Contractors and as its president in 1988.