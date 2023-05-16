Hurrell Erving (Rabe) Carter

Hurrell Erving (Rabe) Carter, 78 passed away Monday May 8, 2023, in Helena MT after a well fought battle with cancer. He was born in Tacoma, WA, on October 21, 1944, to Edra (Akin) and Erving Rabe. His father was killed in action during WWII and Edra moved with Hurrell and his older sister Cathryn to Coulee Dam WA where the family grew. He was active in the Boy Scouts, played clarinet in the band and had his first job as a bag boy at Safeway. He moved to Hungry Horse MT when his adoptive father Clarence Carter was transferred in 1962. Hurrell graduated from Columbia Falls High School in 1963. He moved to Missoula after graduation to attend the University of Montana and study accounting.

On August 10, 1968, Hurrell married Carolyn Lien. They had two daughters, Jennae and Heather. He spent the next 20 years in Missoula raising his daughters with his wife Carolyn. There were many family trips through the years to many spots in the western states including many to Seattle to visit his family. Hurrell never missed the chance to stop and see the local dam on any trip, although they never compared to Coulee Dam. Hurrell worked as a computer programmer for the University of Montana and First National Bank. Hurrell enjoyed woodworking, reading science fiction and collecting books, stamps and old computers. He was also a big Grizzly football fan and attended home games for many years.

Hurrell moved to Helena in 1992 to work for the Federal Reserve Bank where he met Polly Maynard. They were married on July 4, 1996, in Seattle in a joint ceremony with his brother Edward and Lisa. Hurrell continued to work as a programmer and ultimately retired from the State of Montana in 2014. He was also very active with Childcare Partnerships and eventually served as the Board President for the organization. In 2016 Hurrell and Polly were fortunate enough to adopt grandson Akira; he has been a delightful addition to the family. Hurrell encouraged Akira to share in his enjoyment of the Boy Scouts and playing music in the band. They spent many hours playing video games together as well.

Hurrell is survived by his wife Polly Maynard, daughters Jennae (Charles) Kuehl, Heather Carter, grandsons Akira Maynard, and Kenneth (Sierra) Kuehl, stepson Thad Maynard, siblings Cathryn (Ken) Vannice, Edward (Lisa) Carter, Alecia (Jeff) Schmidt, Julia Hamm, cousin Bill (Melody) Motycka, Aunt Darlene Verrall, his nieces and nephews and many family friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife Carolyn.

Hurrell will be remembered for his kindness, compassion, patience, and generosity. He was “easily distracted by dragons and books.”

Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be spread at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Peter's Health Foundation in Helena MT or your favorite charity.