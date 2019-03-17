YELM, Washington — Huston "Doug" Anderson Thompson, 61, passed away Jan. 22, 2019. Doug was born in Spokane, Washington, Aug. 6, 1957. Doug attended Sentinel High School in Missoula and later moved to Deer Park, Washington. Oct. 4, 2000, Doug married Carol Thompson. In 2005, Doug and his family moved to Yelm, Washington. Doug worked for National Food Corp for 43 years.
Doug was passionate about hunting, fishing, camping, muscle cars, motorcycles, old trucks and anything else that went fast. His greatest joy in life was his son, Doug.
Doug is survived by his wife, Carol, and son, Doug, of Yelm, Washington; his brother, Dale of Chattaroy, Washington; his mother, Carol, niece, Breanne, sisters, Danette, Cheryl, Cathleen and Debbie, of Spokane, Washington, as well as numerous other family and friends. He will be dearly missed.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Clayton Grange #456, 4478 Railroad Rd. at 10 a.m. There will be a potluck reception directly following memorial service.