Ian McDonald

MISSOULA — Ian James McDonald passed away May 29 surrounded by his loving family. Ian was born July 24, 1985 in Shelby. In 1986, he was taken in and eventually adopted by the McDonald Family of Great Falls. Ian suffered from many life-threatening illnesses and disabilities, but his up-beat attitude, huge sense of humor, and joie de vivre never stopped him from enjoying what he loved, and he always brought a smile to the face of anyone who met him.

His adopted family adored every minute with him and tried to give him all the opportunities as a healthy child would.

Ian thrived in Special Olympics, and was an accomplished golfer, bowler, and bocce champion. He loved all sports, and you would not meet a more devoted Griz fan than Ian. He loved cheering for his favorite teams, and many Sundays he would wear multiple team jerseys to match the game he was watching.

Ian was a master video gamer, and often would make up his own Madden rosters with Montanan players. He would play hours on end while listening to his favorite music group, The Backstreet Boys. He considered himself the unofficial sixth member of the Backstreet Boys, and would insist that he sounded just like Nick Carter. He would sing loud and proud so the neighbors could enjoy his talent.