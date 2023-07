Ida E. Velasquez, a long-time resident of Gilroy, Monterey and Missoula, Montana passed peacefully on July 11th at the age of 100.

A viewing will begin at Habing Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 26th at 8 a.m. The funeral Mass will be held at St Mary Church, Gilroy on Wednesday, July 26th at 10 a.m. with the internment to follow.