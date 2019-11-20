MISSOULA — Ida H. (Spankie) Tingle, 79, of Missoula passed away peacefully on Nov. 15, 2019, at home surrounded by family and loved ones.
Ida Hattie (Spankie) Tingle (Nee Bruse) was born on Dec. 18, 1939, to Alva John and Florentina Krakow Bruse in Aberdeen, South Dakota. She grew up in Brentford, South Dakota and attended school there graduating from Brentford High School in 1957. She then attended Aberdeen School of Commerce and upon graduation went to work for the telephone company. She transferred to San Francisco, California and later went to work for Chevron Oil Company in the accounting department.
She met and then married George Owens in January, 1965 and had a son, Kurt Bradley Owens in 1965. In July, 1986, she was married to James O'Malley Tingle in San Francisco. Upon his retirement from the law firm of Pillsbury, Madison and Sutro, they moved to Missoula, where Jim had graduated from law school at the University of Montana.
After her husband's death in August of 2018, Spankie moved to The Springs into an independent living unit. She died at her apartment on Nov. 15, 2019, after a short illness.
Spankie was an avid tennis player and watcher. She attended several major tournaments during her lifetime. She also loved to play bridge with other residents at The Springs.
She is survived by her son, Kurt, of Missoula, her brother, Henry, of Glendale, Arizona, her sisters, Maggie Nickisch (Robert) of Missoula, Belvera Bruse of Brentford, South Dakota, Donna Swift (James) of Clarkston, Washington, and Milly Kent of Walla Walla, Washington, a sister-in-law, Rebecca Keating of New York and by numerous nieces and nephews and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alva and Tina Bruse, four brothers, LeRoy, Francis, Robert, and Alvin and brother-in-law, Michael Keating.
A private inurnment will take place at a later date.