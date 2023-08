August 20, 2023

Corvallis—Ila J. Deppe, 82, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023 in Pueblo, CO.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 10:00 am at the Daly-Leach Chapel with burial to follow at Riverview Cemetery.

There will be a reception following the services in the funeral home’s community room. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com