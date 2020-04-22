× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ST. IGNATIUS - Ilene Ann Smith passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her home in Polson following a long battle with chronic lung disease. She was born Jan. 20, 1933 in Polson. She was the third child, with two older brothers.

She graduated from high school in St. Ignatius. She married the love of her life, Wesley William Leishman Nov. 3, 1951. They had five children: Mike, Philip (Mary), Janet (Will), Joyce (Jim), and JoLynn. Her husband passed too soon September 1989.

In addition to the children, and grandchildren, great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; Donna (sister-in-law) and husband, nieces and nephews. She treasured friendships and had many friends.

Ilene’s first career was as a farm and ranch wife and mother. Later, she became a medical biller and coder. After retiring three times from three different positions, she became a volunteer at Benefis Health System.

We will miss the carmels, fudge, krumkake and lefse that she generously gifted us with!