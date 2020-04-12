× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Of all the ways to die, most would prefer taking a nap on a peaceful spring afternoon and simply forgetting to wake up. That’s how it ended for the matriarch of our family, Ilene Wilma Schneider, who painlessly passed away on March 27, 2020, four days after her 95th birthday. The cause of death was old age.

Ilene’s career included working as a bookkeeper at Farmer’s co-op, an artist painting many beautiful scenes, and restoring and selling antique jewelry.

The legacy she left behind is not money or fame or any material possessions. Instead, it’s the family she led and supported and loved every moment of her life, especially her husband, Kenneth. Their marriage lasted an amazing 76 years and would have continued for as long as both had a heartbeat.

Ilene’s three children, Bill, Linda and Laurie, gave her 11 grandchildren, who added 19 great-grandchildren, and then, in 2019, a final, glorious bonus for her legacy, a great-great-grandson.

In our family, every day was Mother’s Day and always will be.

To plant a tree in memory of Ilene Schneider as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.