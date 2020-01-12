PORTLAND, Oregon — Inabelle “Micki” Funk Wolstad (nee McKee) of Portland, Oregon, spent her last days with her loving family and passed away peacefully on Dec. 26, 2019. She was 88 years old.
She was born April 11, 1931, in Jamestown (Boone County), Indiana, to Sherman Lee McKee and Gladys Marie Jones McKee. She was the fourth of five living children.
She was always proud of growing up on an Indiana farm and cherished the memories of helping her mom around the house and later helping her dad in the fields when her brothers went to war. At age 18, Micki moved to Indianapolis to attend Butler University and subsequently completed her B.A. in art and religion at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas. She utilized her degree in her work as an interior decorator.
In 1950, Micki married Robert Walter Funk of Evansville, Indiana. They had two daughters, Andrea Elizabeth and Stephanie Alyson. The family lived in many parts of the U.S. as well as Europe and Canada and eventually settled in Missoula, Montana. Micki was fiercely devoted to her daughters and spent the last 15 years of her life living in Oregon to be near them.
In 1980, Micki married George R. Wolstad, a native Montanan, and this brought to the family three grown daughters: Mary Anna Woodward, Deidre Wolstad, and Janet Catena along with one grandson Danny Catena.
Micki is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Alyson McFarland, and grandchildren Alyson Jean, Katherine Elizabeth, and John Robert McFarland; her son-in-law, Glen Ray, and Glen’s children; her sister, Alice McKee Pritchett; and by the rest of her extended family including many nieces and nephews.
Micki was preceded in death by her parents, her first and second husbands, her daughter, Andrea Funk Ray, and her siblings, Francis Mildred McKee, Sherman Lee McKee Jr., John Everett McKee, and Doris Mae McKee.
Micki will be remembered as a woman devoted to her family and friends. All who knew her will miss her quick smile and friendly demeanor.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the American Diabetes Association or the Missoula Art Museum.