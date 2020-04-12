× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

POLSON — Inge Piah Skoden aka Sandra Rae Norby was born April 19, 1951 in Sidney, first daughter to Ralph and Martha Norby. She passed away, surrounded by love, February 24, 2020 at age 68.

Sandra grew up in Sidney where she made lifelong friends. She adored her mother and father and was devastated after Martha passed away in 1961. In 1969 she had her bags packed, ready to follow her dreams after graduation from Sidney High School. Sandra studied English and Norwegian at the University of North Dakota. In 1971 she was selected to attend the International Summer School in Oslo, Norway. She then stayed with her Norwegian family on the Skaaden farm and travelled all over Europe before graduating from UND in 1973.

Sandra always wanted to be a mother. She always put her children first and showered them with unconditional love. She made her home in Missoula, and courageously raised her beloved daughters while continuing to pursue art, poetry and her education at the University of Montana. She was proud to have earned her MFA in Creative Writing in 1989. Her thesis was her poetry book “In the Bones of Wings”. In 1992 she continued her graduate studies in Archaeology and Education and later worked as a teacher in Missoula and Lake County.