MISSOULA — Ingrid (Festring) Ernestl, 53, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 15, 2018 in Missoula. She was a devoted social worker and selfless friend beloved by many. As a talented gardener, Ingrid filled our lives with color and beauty. Her big heart grew love and friendship wherever she went and she will be greatly missed. Ingrid is survived by her mother, Christel Festring, and siblings in Germany. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 at the University Center Ballroom on the UM Campus from 2 to 4 p.m. All friends and colleagues are invited to attend.