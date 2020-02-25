MISSOULA — Irene Alice Roe, 92, peacefully passed away at her home in Missoula, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

She was born in Munich, North Dakota, on Aug. 12, 1927, to Math and Alice Beck. She grew up on a farm owned by her family and remained there until becoming a registered nurse and moving to New Rockford, North Dakota.

Irene married Russell Roe in Billings, on June 12, 1950. There, she continued nursing for a few years and raised six children on her own, after the passing of Russell in 1971.

"Grandi" had a passion for gardening, sewing, crafts, sitting on her deck waving to all her neighbors, her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her children; Patrick (Debbie) Roe, Pittsburgh, Michelle (John) Overgaag, Pinedale, Wyoming, Nicki Roe, Missoula, Vickie (Mark) Dickerson, Hamilton, Jim (Marla) Roe, Frisco, Texas, Bob (Catherine) Roe, Chicago; sister, Lois Martin, Devils Lake, North Dakota, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, at 10:30 a.m.

Grandi will always be our sunshine.

