MISSOULA — Irene Isabell (Jones) Abbey, 82, passed away Sept. 4, 2020 at 3:05 a.m. from a massive stroke.

She was born in Clayton, Washington, on Jan. 17, 1938. Her family settled in Victor in 1948. She was married to Donald Lee Abbey on May 25, 1959 and they joyfully faced life's many difficulties together for 48 years. They were blessed with six children. Married to a logger, the family lived in Colbalt, Idaho, Lincoln, Darby, Victor, St. Ignatius, Alberton, and Huson.

She was a long time member of the Montana Old Time Fiddlers. Irene’s bake sales were widely known around the area. She was an active member of the Redemption Church in Missoula. She was known for her jolly laughter, her love for bluegrass music, her love for life, her chickens, and gardening.

Survivors include: Carla Reinagel and husband, Karl, of St Louis, Missouri; Roseanne Abbey, of Spokane, Washington; Loni Styer and husband, Tony, of Dickson, Tennessee; Ben Abbey of Alberton; Alvin Abbey and wife Merri of Alberton. Grandchildren: Jonathan, Nathaniel and Kristine Reinagel, Christy Abbey, Cole and Braxton Stevens, Jennifer, David and Brian Styer, Maleea Abbey, Allie Abbey; step grandchildren: Jeremiah Randa Jasmine Randa; great grandchildren: Kyran, Jariel and Aliza Reinagel; surviving sisters: Kathleen McIntyre and Illa Matthews.