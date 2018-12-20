MISSOULA — Irene June Branson, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 24, 2018, at BeeHive Homes in Missoula. She had lived in Missoula for the past four years. She was born June 27, 1928, in Los Angeles, to Willis Glen and Emma (Sternhagen) Smith, and was younger sister to siblings Laura and Gene Smith.
She married Delmer Branson on Sept. 1, 1951, and they began their life together near Newport, Oregon. In early 1957, the family moved to Alaska before it became a state, first living in Girdwood, then Day Harbor, finally settling in Seward, where Irene resided for over 53 years. She and Del raised six children: Christine, Steve, Timothy, Carol, Jacqueline and Cheryl.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband Delmer in 1994, and children Carol and Steven. She is survived by her children Christine (Carl) Cain and Jackie Corcoran of Missoula, Tim Branson, La Habra, California and Cheryl Von Sprecken, Parker, Colorado, as well as seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Condolences can be left for the family at CremationBurialSocietyoftheRockies.com.
Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life is planned for the summer of 2019 in Seward, Alaska.