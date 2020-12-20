Irene Swandal Payne

Bob and Irene started Payne and Associates Appraisal Company. She was an important partner as she did the bookkeeping, billing and all typing. During this time Irene also worked for almost 18 years for Dr. Pitt in his billing department. He always joked that he actually worked for her. Irene was an avid shopper, and you could always see her at the mall every Saturday with her sister Violet Parker and friend Patsy Seery dressed in the latest fashions. Irene was especially generous with her time in helping family members and friends whenever they needed help.

Irene moved to Garden Plaza in Post Falls, Idaho, for assistance in her daily living and to be close to her children and grandchildren. She spent six years there and then moved to Guardian Angel in Liberty Lake, Washington, where she received additional loving care. Hospice of Spokane assisted in Irene's care the last few months of her life. A special thank you to the people who gave her love and special care for her last chapter.