Irene Swandal Payne

LIBERTY LAKE, Washington — Irene Payne, age 93, passed away at Guardian Angel in Liberty Lake, Washington, on Oct. 29, 2020.
Irene was born March 18, 1927, in Livingston to Thora and Nels Swandal. Her parents immigrated from Norway and raised Irene and her five sisters and two brothers on the Shields River Ranch in Wilsall. She had the typical ranch life and rode her horse to a one room schoolhouse daily with her siblings. She graduated from Wilsall High School at the top of her class.
On Feb. 15, 1947, at 19 years old, she married Robert (Bob) Payne, in Billings. They had a long and successful marriage for 62 years until Bob passed away on April 4, 2009. Together they had three children: Larry Payne (Linda Tripp), Jim Payne (Linda Seery) and Janis Thompson (Oakley Thompson). Their family grew to seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Bob and Irene moved to Missoula in 1955. Irene was highly active in the YWCA and enjoyed a leadership role for many years. Her faith was especially important to her and she was a 50+ year member of a women's religious group. She and Bob were charter members of Atonement Lutheran Church, which they faithfully attended. Bridge was her main hobby. She belonged to two ladies bridge clubs and a couples club. She took it very seriously and if you played with her you better bring your A game (or else). She also taught bridge classes at Garden Plaza in Post Falls, Idaho.
Bob and Irene started Payne and Associates Appraisal Company. She was an important partner as she did the bookkeeping, billing and all typing. During this time Irene also worked for almost 18 years for Dr. Pitt in his billing department. He always joked that he actually worked for her. Irene was an avid shopper, and you could always see her at the mall every Saturday with her sister Violet Parker and friend Patsy Seery dressed in the latest fashions. Irene was especially generous with her time in helping family members and friends whenever they needed help.
Irene moved to Garden Plaza in Post Falls, Idaho, for assistance in her daily living and to be close to her children and grandchildren. She spent six years there and then moved to Guardian Angel in Liberty Lake, Washington, where she received additional loving care. Hospice of Spokane assisted in Irene's care the last few months of her life. A special thank you to the people who gave her love and special care for her last chapter.
Family was particularly important to Irene. She, her sisters and all their spouses would meet annually at different locations for a weekend of togetherness. She has 17 nieces and nephews with whom she shared a mutual love. It was always a fun time to go to Irene's house. She had a special love for each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved to have them visit. Her home was always open. The more the merrier.
Besides her love for family and generosity, the trait most people remember about Irene is her sense of humor. It was incredibly unique and lasted a lifetime. She made everyone around her laugh and feel loved. She has passed this special sense of humor on to her children, grandchildren and even the great-grandchildren. Irene will be sorely missed by family and friends.
Irene is preceded in death by four sisters, two brothers, husband Bob Payne, granddaughter Caras Payne and grandson Bryan Payne.
Memorial services will be held in the spring of 2021 in Missoula and Wilsall.
