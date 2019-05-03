STEVENSVILLE — Born Aug. 8, 1918, in Box Elder to Irl and Phoebe Marie Watson. She passed from her earthly joys and worries, which some time were the same, April 30, 2019, at her son and daughter's house in Stevensville.
During the Depression she was the happy go lucky daughter of a banker. She graduated from Havre High School in 1936. Go Havre Blue Ponies! She spent one year at Northern College before going to Great Falls to study nursing. She graduated from The Consolidated Deaconess School of Nursing, as a RN, on the 30th of November, 1944 in Bozeman. Though the nursing school was affiliated with Montana State College (MSU), she was a lifetime Grizzly fan, Go Griz beat Bobcats.
Irline worked at Community, St. Patrick, Northern Pacific, and Missoula General hospitals. She started her career as a private duty nurse. She retired from Missoula General Hospital in 1980.
She married F.W. (Bill) Morse in 1951 in Broadus. They raised their family in the lower Rattlesnake and East Missoula.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three sisters, a brother and one son (Dennis Irl Morse). She is survived by her sons Steve Curtis (Mary), Sackets Harbor, New York, George Morse (Jean) Missoula, Bob Morse (Barbara) Stevensville and Bill Morse East Missoula. She is also the grandmother of seven, great-grandmother of 14, and great-great-grandmother of one in the bull pen.
Mom "Call us when you get home."