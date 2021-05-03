Irvin A. Renz

MISSOULA ~ Irvin A. Renz passed away on Thursday April 29, 2021 at his home. Irvin was born July 21, 1923 to Fred Renz and Emma Mauser Renz in Beulah, North Dekota. He graduated from Beulah High School in 1941. In May of 1943 he reported to Fort Snelling Minnesota and was inducted into the Army Air Corp. In July of 1944 he married his high school sweetheart Viola Wilfert and they were stationed in Homestead Air Base in Florida. He was sent to Camp McCay, Wisconsin for his Honorable Discharge on February 25, 1946.

In 1948 they moved to Hamilton and worked as projectionists at the Roxy Theatre. In 1953 they moved to Missoula and worked at the State Drive In, Realto, Roxy, Fox, and Wilma Theatre until he retired in 1984. After retirement they enjoyed winters in Apache Junction, Arizona. They loved square dancing and traveling in their RV.

Irvin is preceded in death by his wife Viola and brother Marvin Renz. Irvin is survived by his brother Elmer, his two sisters Atta Fox and Lucille Nei. His children Walter (Cynthia) Renz. Donna (Al) Hall, and Janet McMaster. Grandchildren Jamie (Breanna) Love, Jason Hahn, Kenneth Barrett, Gayl (Mark) Hann. His Great Grandchildren David Hann and Derek (Jessica) Hann. And his Great Great Grandchildren Jenna Hann and Walter Hann.