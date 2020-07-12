× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPOKANE, Washington — Former Lower Miller Creek Road Missoula resident Irving 'Irv' W. Stobie passed away March 8, 2020 at home in Spokane, Washington with his family at his side.

Irv was born Sept. 5, 1935 to Irving and Alberta Stobie in Oxnard California.

The family moved to Salmon, Idaho then St. Ignatius where Irv graduated in 1953.

In 1961 Irv married Carol Campbell. They later divorced.

Irv met and married Valene McDougal in 1997, and they were blessed with 23 years of marriage up to the time of his passing.

Irv drove all of his work life. He drove literally millions of miles accident free.

Irv was preceded in death by his parent's and brother Frabert. He is survived by his daughter Susan (Tom), son Todd (Kathy) grandchildren Jason (Kami), Elling Roe, Izabel Roe, Great grandchildren Brooklyne and Gatlin Stobie.

Private burial at Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Missoula.

