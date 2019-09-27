POLSON — On Sept. 21, 2019, Irwin “Bud” Garrick left this world surrounded by his loving family after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was born June 23, 1928, to Loretta and Gerald Garrick in the rural farm land of Outlook where he grew up playing and competing in basketball, baseball, 6-man football, and track.
He joined the Army during the Korean conflict and served in Germany returning to Outlook where he met and married the love of his life Jaqueline. They started a new life together raising their three children as Bud’s 33-year career with the Montana Highway Patrol carried them across Montana eventually settling in Missoula to spend the winters skiing with his family and summers boating on Flathead Lake.
Bud and Jackie retired to a small farm in Polson where they enjoyed tending to their animals, orchard and gardens and spending time with family.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his wife Jackie, their daughters Julie Weyers (Sam), Molly Beck (Ron), son Jay Garrick (Dawn) and his wonderful grandchildren Alexzander, Carly, Lily, Trevor and Taylor. He will always be remembered as a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend.
There are no services planned at this time for Bud. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at thelakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
To plant a tree in memory of Irwin Garrick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.