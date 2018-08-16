CORVALLIS — This world lost the “moste” beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, teacher, writer, gardener and runner, Isabelle Therese Brock, due to a very sudden illness on Thursday the 9th of August at 8:38 p.m.
Isabelle was born in Bozeman on Dec. 4, 1981, the third of six children born to James and Elaine Brock, and grew up in Montana. She graduated summa cum laude with a degree in Creative Writing from Susquehanna University (PA) in 2004, and earned her MFA from Oregon State in 2008. Isabelle transitioned from student to teacher to senior instructor in the English Department at OSU. She was a passionate and talented writer, poet and educator.
In 2004, she welcomed a daughter, Eliza Rain, into her life. Isabelle met the love of her life, Johnny Bain, in 2009 and their son, Raymond Daniel, was born in 2013. Isabelle and Johnny were married on Aug. 1, 2015, surrounded by family and friends.
Isabelle is survived by husband Johnny, daughter Eliza Rain, son Raymond Daniel, parents James and Elaine Brock, brother Aaron, (spouse Melanie, children Annabelle and Clara), sister Allison Glasier (children Samuel and Katelyn), brother James, sister Maggie (partner Sean Mason), and brother William (fiancé Cassidy Sawdon).
Fierce and brave, Isabelle went out of her way to speak and act on behalf of anyone around her who needed support. Her family has many memories of her uncoiling her slender 5-foot-4 frame to confront injustice. People who were mistreating animals or acting in ways that were threatening to children in the presence of Isabelle never walked away unscathed. When something uncomfortable was happening in public, Izzy was the person who spoke up first. The world is filled with people and creatures who benefited from her unflinching activism.
Signs of Isabelle’s literary brilliance showed up at an early age when she won first prize for an essay about her pet chicken. Only eight years old, she won $50 for a story about how Mixie, her little red hen, loved to jump on the trampoline with her. Needless to say, fiction was one of the genres in which she excelled.
Intensity marked her approach to life. She wanted to learn the guitar at 34, so she just did. She loved running and ran faster and farther each day until she suffered an Achilles injury… at which point she rehabbed competitively until she could run far and fast again. Isabelle volunteered to read in her son’s kindergarten class. She showed up the first day and learned that the readers were expected to read in Spanish, a language she didn’t speak. The next time she showed up, she was ready. Isabelle read in Spanish every week all through the school year. Everything she did, she did with purpose and intentionality.
One of Isabelle’s great gifts was humor. She was quick-witted and clever and she told hilarious jokes. Of all the ways that she will be missed, her family will remember laughing with her most of all. Those memories are cherished.
Isabelle’s family would like to thank the medical team at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. They worked so hard to try to save her.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. on Friday at Willamette Park in Corvallis, Oregon. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family has set up a fund to help cover medical costs. Gifts to this fund can be made at gofundme.com/support-isabelle039s-familymedical.