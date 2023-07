Iva Rose Mackenzie age 95 of Missoula passed away on Tuesday July 18, 2023 at Riverside Health Care Center. A long time Missoula resident her funeral will be held on Monday July 24, 2023 at Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory at 11:00 A.M. with Burial following at Missoula City Cemetery. A full obituary will be placed on the web site of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorials have been suggested to the Missoula Aging Services or the Missoula Humane Society.