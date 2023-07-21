Iva Rose Mackenzie

Iva Rose Mackenzie age 95 passed away on Tuesday July 18, 2023 at Riverside Health Care Center in Missoula. She born August 29, 1927 in Missoula, Mt. a daughter of Don and Grace O'Neil Mackenzie. She grew up in the Blackfoot attending grade school in Greenough and Woodworth. In 1942 the family moved to Missoula when she attended Missoula County High School.

After her mother passed away in 1973, she kept house for her father until he passed away March 13, 1986.

She was active in her church and was their custodian for four years.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church, The Missoula County Humane Society, Missoula Aging, and the Senior Citizens Center. She was given an Honorary Life Membership in the Scottish Heritage Society. Iva is survived by several cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Monday July 24, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Dave Lodwig officiating. Burial will follow at Missoula City Cemetery under the Direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be held prior to funeral services.