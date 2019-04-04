ST. IGNATIUS — Ivan Lee Green, son of Alan and Heidi Green, was made an angel on March 27 in Missoula. He will be missed by his siblings Theo, Jace, and Emily who were anticipating his arrival. A service will be held Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in the Pleasantview Cemetery in St. Ignatius. Foster Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements
