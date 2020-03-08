Ivar Magne Lillebo

Ivar was born March 18, 1934 in Sotra, Norway to Nils and Karina Lillebo. He lived with his family on the family farm until he was 14 years old. At 14 years old he started sailing the world as he worked on fishing boats in Norway and later cargo ships that took him around the world.

In 1955 his shipping career landed him in San Francisco, California where he spent time at the Norwegian Seaman’s Church. While he was docked and spending time there, he got a call from his Uncle Anton Iverson of Milltown who invited him to come to Montana to his son, Clifford Iverson’s, wedding. With great enthusiasm he accepted and got on a bus to Montana. Anton introduced him to fishing the beautiful lakes of Montana, took him hunting and gave him a taste of the mountain life which Ivar fell in love with and decided to stay. He took a job at the Bonner Mill in 1957. He had a choice to go back to Norway or join the military and he chose the military. His proudest years were serving in the United States Military in the 82nd Airborne. He proudly wore his 82nd Airborne hat daily.