J. David “Bubba" Bennett

Ronan - J. David “Bubba" Bennett, 76, was called home on March 30, 2023, while surrounded by his family, telling jokes and laughing all the way to the end.

He was born, the youngest of four, on September 24th, 1946, in Alma, MI to George Bennett and Nadowis Bennett (Sooy). Bubba grew up in Vestaburg Michigan where he enjoyed playing many sports and causing “slight" mischief.

After graduating high school, he was drafted into the United States Army in 1965 and proudly served until he was sent home as a purple heart recipient in 1967. Upon returning from Vietnam to Michigan, he met his first wife, Lynette Layman, and began his favorite job as a father with the birth of his oldest sons Justin and Josh. He then discovered Montana when he enrolled and narrowly missed a degree in forestry from the university of Montana.

Upon returning again to Michigan he met the love of his life, Donna, and they were married on April 8th, 1978. Dave continued to grow his family with the birth of baby Bennett (deceased), J. David II, Erin and Meagan.

Dave began his thirst of being a man of many hats by pursuing work in various fields including being a chef, farmer, detention officer and a sales associate to name a few.

Dave went by many names; however, his favorite was Bubba. He wore many hats but his proudest was the one he wore while serving his country in Vietnam.

After retirement he found his favorite hobby in raising and caring for his horses and embracing being a grandfather that will forever be second to none.

Dave embraced being a veteran and added to his collection of hats with being the commander of VFW Post 5652, commander of American Legion Post 138, commander of American Legion district 4 and western region department of Montana American Legion baseball chairman.

Dave was preceded in death by his father George Bennett, stepfather Ed and mother Nadowis Lameraux, sister Vicki Cooper, sister in law Ardith, child baby Bennett and best friend Danny Russnel.

Bubba is survived by his wife Donna Bennett, sons Justin Fritz, Josh Fritz and J. David II, daughters Erin Bennett (Derek), Meagan Bennett (Angela), brothers Lyle and Bary (Cris), brother in law Roy, grandchildren Hailey, James, Abigayle, Corbin, Alex, Trey, Josie, Kyle, Jared and Nikki and the endless family and friends that will forever remember Bubba.

A Memorial service will be held Thursday April 6, 2023, at 11:00 am at Terrace Lake Community Church, Ronan. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.shriderthompson.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory.