MISSOULA — Jace Whitson — gambler, fisherman, woodsman, ball player, raconteur, bird call imitator, coach, philosopher, husband, cool dad, and all-around blue-eyed handsome man — passed away at home on Thanksgiving, at age 77, his wife of 36 years, Heather, by his side.
A walking instruction manual on the essential skills a man should possess, he could drive the hell out of a golf ball, take a smooth turn around a dance floor, and cook anything to perfection on a grill.
Survived by wife Heather, sons Garth, Chip, and Matt, daughters-in-law Karen, Stephanie, and Jodie, and seven grandkids, Jace leaves behind a million memories of funny things he said, funny faces he pulled, and good deeds he preferred not to make a big deal out of. Donations to the Humane Society of Western Montana in his name would serve his memory well.