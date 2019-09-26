GARDEN CITY, Idaho — John Arthur “Jack” LeClaire passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in the Boise, Idaho, area where he had lived since November 2017. He was born to Seth Arthur LeClaire and Margaret Mary “Rita” (McNicholas) LeClaire in Anaconda on Aug. 23, 1927. In 1946, Jack graduated from Anaconda High School and enlisted directly into the U.S. Navy. He was honorably discharged following the short illness and death of his mother in 1948.
Upon returning from the service, Jack moved to Missoula to resume his education at the University of Montana. His first objective was to become a high school math teacher and to coach football, basketball and track. Along the way, he eventually found his most important reason to be in college — he met JoAnn Whalen. Jack and JoAnn had common friends who introduced them. They were married on Aug. 29, 1951, in JoAnn’s hometown of Pompey’s Pillar (near Billings).
Jack left his mark with many accomplishments for 15 years teaching and coaching in Montana.
In 1968, Jack and JoAnn made the difficult decision to leave Montana to begin managing and then owning a retail appliance store. Jack’s sister Mary (LeClaire) Deranleau and her husband Jim, who had Deranleau’s Appliance of Lewiston, wanted them to run Deranleau’s Appliance of Moscow (Idaho). Montana’s loss was Moscow’s gain.
Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, JoAnn (Whalen) LeClaire; daughters Connie (LeClaire) Foiles (Tom Simon), Terrie LeClaire (Steve Douglas), sons Tim LeClaire (Julie), Tom LeClaire (Briana), and Mike LeClaire (Melissa). Jack is also survived by 11 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Numerous deeply loved nieces and nephews were also cherished by Jack.
Services will be held to honor Jack in Livingston at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. Graveside services and a reception will follow afterward.
On Saturday, Oct. 5, a funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow, Idaho, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow at LaQuinta.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City, Idaho. To view a full obituary please visit bowmanfuneral.com or call 208-853-3131.
