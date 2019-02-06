STEVENSVILLE — Jack A. Pfau, 73, of Stevensville, passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at his home. He was born Jan. 19, 1946, to George and Rose Pfau.
Jack attended school at Etna and Stevensville graduating in 1964. After graduation he joined his father and brother operating Pfau’s Pellet Mill. He enlisted in the Naval Reserve in 1966 and served in Vietnam on the USS Arlington where he was a gunners mate. He was honorably discharged in the fall of 1968 and returned to Stevensville, operating a farm and the feed mill.
He was married to Linda Daniels in 1969 in Stevensville where they resided until his death.
Jack enjoyed hunting and fishing and was always available to any neighbor, friend, or stranger who needed help. He made many long-lasting friendships.
He served on the Ravalli County Planning Board, The Elk Working Group and The Right to Farm and Ranch committees. He was 1st Vice Commander of the American Legion Post 91 in Corvallis and was named Legonaire of the year in 2017.
Jack is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda, sons Jason and wife Pamela of Billings, Dale and Amy of Florida, his beloved grandson Jalen of Stevensville, two brothers George of Missoula and Jim (Pat) of Stevensville, two sisters Geraldine of Lolo and Mary Ralls (Mike) of Stevensville, his cousin and best fishing buddy Jack Donaldson of Poulsbo, Washington, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation and viewing will be held at Whitesitt Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 7 from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 8t at St. Francis Parish in Hamilton at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.
Interment with military honors will take place at 4 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Stevensville.
At Jack’s request, memorials may be made as donations to St. Jude’s Children's Research Hospital. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.