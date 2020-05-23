Jack (Doc) K. Ward, D.V.M.

You could see Jack at the Ravalli Co. Fairgrounds on the racetrack and working with the 4H clubs. He loved this time spent as the local track vet and working with the young kids in the valley.

Jack served as a delegate in 1972 with the Montana Constitutional Convention. This was one of the highlights of Jack’s life.

From 1970-1980 he conducted collaborative research at the University of Montana in the fields of virology and immunology. These studies involved the etiology, pathogenesis, and treatment of weak calf syndrome and weak lamb disease. For seven years, Dr. Ward conducted cooperative studies and consulted with the Rocky Mountain Laboratory and with Ribi ImmunoChem Research, Inc., on immune-responsive modifiers that were approved for treatment of bovine cancer eye and equine sarcoid. Jack was the author or co-author of nine journal publications and contributed to numerous scientific proceedings.

Jack and Della traveled to New York City in 1983, where Jack received the American Veterinary Medical Association Practitioner Research Award. This was a very high honor for his family.

Jack’s last honor was being inducted into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2017. But, his biggest accomplishment was his family; his wife of 68 years, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.