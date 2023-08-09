A beloved, husband father grandfather and a veteran of Korean War. He lived a life of full of courage and dedication to his family and country. Son of Lyle and Freda Houk, both whom preceeded him in death. Devoted husband to his loving wife Rubie Houk proud father of his son Chad Houk and daughter Trinity Houk both whom survive him. He also leaves behind his cherished daughter Marigold Houk and beloved grandchildren.