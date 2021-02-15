Jack Glen Mortensen went home to be with the Lord on January 14, 2021. He was born December 16, 1937 to Orson and Gwen Mortensen, in Dayton, ID. When he was 13, the family moved to the Bitterroot Valley, Montana. He attended Hamilton High School and at 18 joined the Air Force and explored the world. During his travels, he met his first wife Rosalie in TX. He and Rosalie had one child, Margaret Ann. He later married the love of his life Liselotte (Lotti) while he was stationed in Germany. He and Lotti and their 2 children Gabriele and Thomas eventually moved back to the U.S. and settled in CA for a few years before heading back to the mountains of Montana. For the last few years Jack and Lotti have been ‘snow birds' . . . spending ½ of their time in MT and the other half in Mesa, AZ. Mesa is where Jack took his last breath on earth and crossed over to the heavenly side.