Jack Glen Mortensen
Jack Glen Mortensen went home to be with the Lord on January 14, 2021. He was born December 16, 1937 to Orson and Gwen Mortensen, in Dayton, ID. When he was 13, the family moved to the Bitterroot Valley, Montana. He attended Hamilton High School and at 18 joined the Air Force and explored the world. During his travels, he met his first wife Rosalie in TX. He and Rosalie had one child, Margaret Ann. He later married the love of his life Liselotte (Lotti) while he was stationed in Germany. He and Lotti and their 2 children Gabriele and Thomas eventually moved back to the U.S. and settled in CA for a few years before heading back to the mountains of Montana. For the last few years Jack and Lotti have been ‘snow birds' . . . spending ½ of their time in MT and the other half in Mesa, AZ. Mesa is where Jack took his last breath on earth and crossed over to the heavenly side.
One of Jack's military deployments took him to Iraq where his helicopter crashed. One person was killed, but Jack was able to participate and rescue the rest of his crew. Because of his heroics, he was given an Airman Medal (3rd highest medal given to an enlisted person). Jack proudly wore that award on his jacket from that point on.
Jack is leaving his wife of 46 years, Lotti, their children Margaret (Kevin) Gfeller, Gabi (Dave) Bloedel, Tom (Jill) Mortensen, grandchildren Eric, Jessica, Chris, Daniel, Lucas, Jonathan, Megan, Jessica and Max, and great-grandson, Myrick. As well as siblings, Carma (Bob) Vanderpas, Paul (Amy) Mortensen, Marsha (Jim) Waliser, Anita (Tim) Driscoll, and 70 plus nieces and nephews. He joins his parents, sisters, Sue, Brook, JoAnn and a brother Wayne along with several nieces and nephews in heaven.
A memorial is being planned for later in the year.