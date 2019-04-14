MISSOULA — Funeral Services for Jack H. McDonald will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. Viewing and a time to greet the family will be from noon until the service at 1 p.m. Following the service, burial with military honors will take place at the Missoula City Cemetery. A reception will be announced at the services. Jack, 94, of Missoula, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at his home. A complete obituary will follow.
