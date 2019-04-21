MISSOULA — Jack Harry McDonald, 94, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
Jack, son of John T. and Winifred McDonald, was born Jan. 30, 1925, in Wallace, Idaho. He was raised in the Spokane, Washington, area until the family moved to Washington State. He entered the Navy after high school and served in World War II.
After his return, he married his high school sweetheart, Eleanor, June 15, 1946, and they had three children; Jack Alan, Marsha Lynn Pinder, and Sandy Lee Smith. He worked as a milkman until moving to Montana and working in the optical business. He provided a loving home wherever his career as an optician took them. He loved fishing and camping with the family.
He retired in 1986 and the family moved to Missoula. After retiring, Jack and Eleanor enjoyed traveling extensively, and spending their winters in Yuma, Arizona, with their beloved dog, Collette. Jack enjoyed spending time with his family and keeping up with the stock market. He had a great sense of humor that was admired by all who knew him.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, son Jack, and sister Winifred Mendenhall. He is survived by his daughters Marsha and Sandy, and grandsons Lucas Watson and Andrew Alan Smith, and many nephews and nieces.
A funeral service was held April 16, 2019, at Garden City Funeral Home. A burial with full military honors followed at Missoula City Cemetery.
Pallbearers included grandsons, Luke and Andy Smith, nephews Gary and Larry Mendenhall, Eric Rollins, and Rick Evans. Honorary Pallbearers included Michael Mendenhall, Buzz Gray, and Kelvin Pinder (deceased).
Our heartfelt thanks to Judy, Alyssa, and Airel of the Missoula Hospice.
The family suggests memorials to the Missoula Humane Society at 5930 Hwy. 93, Missoula, MT. 59803, and the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center at 1720 Wyoming St., Missoula, MT. 59801