ALBERTON — Jack Johnson Nichols, 81, of Alberton, passed away Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at his home after a brief fight with cancer.
Jack was born on Nov. 4, 1936, in Texarkana, Texas, to Walter J. and Margaret Nichols.
He spent his early adult life traveling the country doing various odd jobs along the way. He lived the past fifty odd years in Montana logging, cruising timber with the Forest Service, and pursing personal and professional interests.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents; son Mark, and former wife Dixie Doyle from Thompson Falls. He is survived by his wife Mary; nine children, 18 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Services will be Tuesday, Aug 28, at 9 a.m. at the Frenchtown Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A reception will be held directly after followed by a 2 p.m. service at Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Missoula.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jack’s name to St. Jude’s stjude.org/donate or to American Cancer Society donate3.cancer.org.